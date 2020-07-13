Western Maine Homeless Outreach closes shelter doors for good

FARMINGTON - After a two-year search for a new location, Western Maine Homeless Outreach will be closing its doors for good with an uncertain future ahead.

The shelter, which has housed up to 16 individuals at a time, operated out of the basement of the Living Waters Assembly of God church on Route 2. WMHO moved into the space six years ago on a temporary lease, Pastor Steve Bracy said. That lease was extended by two years in 2018, with an end date of this October.

"It was never intended to be a permanent location," Bracy said.

Last summer, shelter staff and board members went through an extensive process of seeking approval from the Farmington Planning Board to move into the Holman House, owned by Old South Congregational Church. That proposal was voted down by board members, sending WMHO back to square one in terms of finding a new home.

The shelter faced an additional hurdle in March when the COVID-19 pandemic reached its doorstep. In order to comply with the state-required safety regulations, WMHO was forced to shut down and place residents in alternative living situations. Most of them were able to move into apartments through a connection with a local landlord, WMHO Coordinator Andrew Parlin said.

"Like everybody else, we thought it would be temporary," Parlin said.

What was temporary turned into a four-month closure, and now, Parlin said, there isn't much sense in going through the difficult process of reopening only to close again at the end of October.

Parin said they are already getting requests that they can't fulfill. Most requests get passed along to town offices, where homeless citizens can apply for General Assistance and get financial aid for things like hotel rooms, clothing, or hygiene products. The next closest shelters are Solon and Skowhegan, but most people don't want to relocate if they don't have to.

Some of the services that WMHO offers will still be available; things such as assistance with applying for housing vouchers, connecting the homeless to local landlords and offering classes that the vouchers require, as well case management services.

Parlin said they hope to find a new location before the cold weather sets in, but as of now they have no leads.