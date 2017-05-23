Western Maine Market offering free delivery of fresh produce

FREEMAN TOWNSHIP - With fresh produce season upon us, locals have an additional avenue for supporting local farmers aside from the weekly markets held in many towns throughout Franklin County.

The Western Maine Market, operated by Deborah Chadbourne of Rasmussen Farm, is a website dedicated to providing residents with many different choices when it comes to stocking their pantries and refrigerators. The online ordering system offers subscribers a wide variety of vegetables, fruit, meat and baked goods, as well as home products such as lotions, soaps, yarn and candles. The list includes goods from more than a dozen farmers throughout Franklin County, and Chadbourne often goes out of her way to find anything that a customer might be missing.

"She is a one woman show," Owner of Aloha Rainbow Farm in New Sharon, Mitra Luick said. "All of us are amazed at how she does it all. It's incredible."

Not only does Chadbourne manage the website, Facebook page and weekly newsletter, she also runs her own farm business and delivers many WMM orders straight to customers front doors. Every Friday she drives her delivery route from Farmington up rt. 4 to Kingfield, down rt. 142 and 145 to Strong and down rt. 4 and 145 from Freeman Township to Farmington, and it doesn't cost a dime.

"Eventually maybe I'll make some money doing this. But I don't really care. It makes me feel good and it's a good thing for the people," Chadbourne said.

On Sunday Chadbourne hosted customers, and potential customers, at Rasmussen Farm for an afternoon of homemade food and a chance to meet the faces behind the website, which is one downfall to a farmer's market based solely online. Chadbourne said she also planned the event with the hopes of hearing any needs from her customers on what she could be doing better and provided an anonymous suggestions box to do so.

"Things have really slowed down this year and I'm not sure why," Chadbourne said.

One possible reason, she said, is the loss of the market's seafood and dairy vendors. Chadbourne said she hopes to replace them soon to be able to offer her customers those products again.

Anyone interested in becoming a vendor for the market can contact Chadbourne at info@westernmainemarket.com .