Western Maine Play Museum announces latest fundraising initiative

WILTON - The Western Maine Play Museum recently announced its latest fundraising initiative; money raised from the virtual event will be matched by a local family, according to the press release.

WMPM opened just over a year ago and was in operation for only several months before the COVID-19 pandemic closed its doors. The Virtual New Years Family Fun Run will help the museum continue to adapt to the needs of the pandemic, as well as be prepared for a safe, full reopening when the time comes. Local children have had the opportunity to enjoy the museum since September, with health safety guidelines in place.

“We held a Halloween party, a grand opening celebration, the best Noon Years Eve party the world has ever seen, and learned about the Lunar New Year. We hosted artists, scientists, classrooms full of students, nature enthusiasts and a Contraption Convention that filled our rooms with unbelievable kid-made inventions,” Executive Director Joni James wrote in the museum's annual report.

Western Maine Play Museum said they are excited to announce that during their current fundraising campaign, Chris and Andy Cook and the Cook Family Foundation, have offered to match up to $10,000 in funds raised. The Cooks have been frequent visitors and continued supporters of the museum, the press release stated. This is the second matching grant that they have offered the museum.

The Virtual New Years Family Fun Run will allow families to purchase tickets through the website and participate at their own time and pace. Participants are asked to complete a mile walk/run with their family and submit photos to be entered into a raffle for some winter-themed prizes. Families are encouraged to get creative and have some fun with themes or locations to complete their mile from Dec. 30 to Jan. 4. All the ticket sales from this event will be matched by the donation mentioned above.

Visit the website at www.westernmaineplay.org for more information.