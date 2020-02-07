Western Maine Play Museum expands hours, welcomes new hires

WILTON - The Western Maine Play Museum has expanded its hours of operation, hired two new employees and is planning a series of free community nights beginning in March.

Hours of operation are now six days a week: Monday 10-1 p.m., Tuesday 10-1 p.m., closed Wednesday, Thursday 1-5 p.m., Friday 10-5 p.m., Saturday 10-5 p.m., Sunday 12-4 p.m.

The museum has also hired two new Visitor Experience Associates, Carson Hope and Jamie St. Pierre. Hope is a Senior at the University of Maine at Farmington, studying Early Childhood Special Education, where her experiences range from infant toddler programs to pre- and elementary schools to coaching gymnastics and working at summer camps.

"I love dance and would love to share this love with children, as I think this can add a unique aspect to a child’s physical and emotional development," Hope said. "I am a huge advocate for inclusivity and love creating opportunities that all children can participate in."

St. Pierre is Junior studying Rehabilitation Services at the University of Maine at Farmington. She has also coached gymnastics, worked in multiple childcare centers, has worked as a behavioral health professional with children ages 5 to 18 and taught dance at the Thomas Performing Arts Center.

"I am very excited to be joining the Western Maine Play Museum team and I look forward to working with all of the families and children," said St. Pierre.

A reminder that on Monday, Feb. 17, Mr. Drew and his Animals Too will present a special program at WMPM, featuring LIVE wild animals. There will be some touch time possible with a few of the animals at the end of his presentation. Cost will be $4 for members, $7 for non-members.

Thanks to a generous grant from Franklin Savings Bank, Western Maine Play Museum will be sponsoring Free Community Nights, starting in March. This means anyone in the community will have free admission to enjoy an evening at WMPM, regardless of how many family members attend. Stay tuned for more information about these special events.

Upcoming events in February for adults and older children! Where in the World is Valentino Cupid? A valentine-themed breakout box for grownups will be held on Saturday February 15 at 7 pm. $10 per person, and BYOB. Contact Joni, our director to reserve your spot at joni@westernmaineplay.org or 645-3555 during business hours.

A special “adventure” night for Tweens and Teens is planned for Feb. 21, from 5:30 to 8 p.m., for kids in grade 6 and up. $10 per child, with a maximum of 20 kids. The evening will feature a movie and a Breakout Box event. Contact Joni for reservations.

Make sure you get an information packet soon to prepare for our upcoming Contraption Convention on March 7, sponsored by Otis Federal Credit Union. This challenge invites contestants to devise the most ingenious method of getting a ball into a cup - in Rube Goldberg style. More information is on the WMPM facebook page and available at the museum. Cash prizes will be awarded for the winners. Contact museum director Joni James or event organizer Angela McLeod for more details at angelamcleod78@gmail.com

Western Maine Play Museum is a non-profit children’s museum in Wilton, Maine, whose focus is learning through interactive play. Check out their website for more information: www.westernmaineplay.org.