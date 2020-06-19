Western Maine Play Museum extending memberships, planning summer activities

WILTON - Western Maine Play Museum, like all area businesses and non-profits, has been struggling to move forward during the COVID-19 crisis. The organization's executive director and her team have been brainstorming to keep the museum active, while waiting for a return to normal operations.

Joni James, executive director of Western Maine Play Museum, thanked the organization's supporters as part of an update issued Friday.

"We could have never guessed how the world would change during our first year of operation, and after so many years of getting ready, to have to close to visitors for such an extended length of time has been heartbreaking," James said. "But you have been here for us, with empathy and understanding and support and for that, we are so grateful. We know that times are tough, and we miss you all."

Current memberships are being extended by a full year from the date they were purchased, James said, to provide a few extra months for people that supported the museum. WMPM is also offering $10 off new memberships, with those memberships not beginning until the museum reopens. More information about new memberships can be found here.

James said that organizers would announce when the museum can reopen as soon as possible.

The museum is planning a series of activities this summer, including week-long day camps beginning on June 29 with COVID safety precautions in place. A few slots are still available. Planned camps include a Harry Potter week, a STEM camp, a Kindness week and several more. Additional information is available here.

WMPM is also planning to run two scavenger hunts this summer, with cash prizes and museum merchandise. More information is on the WMPM's Facebook page or available by emailing James here.

For those that don't need a membership but do want to support WMPM, donations can be made by clicking here or by mailing the museum at: WMPM, PO Box 1161, Wilton, Maine 04294.