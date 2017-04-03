Western Maine Play Museum nears fundraising goal as renovations continue

WILTON - Western Maine Play Museum is approaching its fundraising goal this spring, as it looks ahead to completing an initial round of renovations.

The museum is approximately $12,000 away from its $500,000 initial goal, thanks to the dedication of its supporters. Early in the project, the Sandy River Charitable Foundation pledged $150,000 to WMPM, with the stipulation that museum organizers needed to raise $350,000 to access the foundation's grant. Phase I of the project consists of the opening of the main part of the house, featuring a Nature Room, a Smart Technology Room, a Trains Room, a Magnet Room, a working kitchen for food labs and party preparation, a Construction Room, an Invention Room, and many more areas for hands-on interactive learning through play. Organizers are confident that the museum will achieve this $12,000 goal in the next few months, and be able to open the museum later this year.

Reconstruction work is being undertaken by Upright Frameworks, owned by Josh Wojcik, with the company performing the renovation at cost. WMPM President Angela McLeod said that she had visited the museum recently to check on the progress of the renovations and saw that the foreman had written "do it for your kids" on the bottom of the list of daily jobs.

"That kind of affectionate and generous work ethic makes everyone smile in appreciation," WMPM Vice President Lori Lewis said in a statement released Monday. "Many, many thanks to Upright Frameworks."

Recent events included a Spring Gala "experience auction," where supporters could bid for the chance to win a variety of experiences donated by area businesses, including ski passes, vacation time at local camps, spa treatments and special pet pampering. Held at Calzolaio's, with Dan Ryder and Jeff Bailey serving as auctioneers, the auction raised $8,000 and organizers hope to make it an annual event.

The next event will be Friday, April 28, with music teacher Carla Miller hosting a program of music and movement for children, infants to age 6, and their parents or caregivers. The event, held from 3:30 p.m. until 4:40 p.m. at the G.D. Cushing Academy gymnasium. Suggested donation is $10 per family, with all proceeds going to Western Maine Play Museum. For more information, contact Miller at 778-9983.

On May 6, a family dance with a Hawaiian theme will be held at the Granary in the upstairs events room. Ryder will DJ the event, and there will be snacks and activities available for children. Cost for the event will be $5 per person, $15 for a family of 4, (and $5 for each additional family member). For more information, contact Jessica Lewis, 207-491-6497, email inchbyinch.maine@gmail.com.

Fundraising will continue beyond the $500,000 benchmark to meet the final goal of $700,000. That would complete Phase II of the project, which is the renovation of the carriage house into the future Play Village. This area will feature "businesses" including a garage, a restaurant, a grocery store, a vet/doctor's office, a costume shop, a puppet theater, a stage for children's performances and for guest speakers, a climbing wall and more. The board's grant writers have been regularly and continually submitting grants, but once the museum is open, WMPM is eligible for many more grant opportunities.

Western Maine Play Museum is a registered non-profit that incorporated in November 2013 and is led by a 12-member volunteer board of directors. Community members interested in supporting this project can visit the museum’s website for donation options or email them at: westernmaineplay@gmail.com. Project updates can be found at: www.facebook.com/WesternMainePlayMuseum and on their website: www.westernmaineplay.org