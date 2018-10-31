Western Maine Play Museum plans summer opening

WILTON - The Western Maine Play Museum is eyeing a summer 2019 opening, directors reported Tuesday evening, marking the completion of years of fundraising, grant-writing and construction.

The museum is designed to provide local area kids with a place to play, with possible events ranging from after-school activities to camps to parties. Angela McLeod, now the president of the WMPM Board of Directors, got the idea after visiting the Boston Children's Museum. A feasibility study was conducted in 2013 and the board of directors was formed to guide the nonprofit organization.

In 2014, the York family of Wilton donated the large house, originally a doctor's office, and its attached barn to WMPM. A floor plan for the building was developed and Upright Frameworks was contracted to do the extensive renovation work, utilizing a number of electricians, plumbers and other specialists. Josh Wojcik, owner of Upright Frameworks, was so supportive of the project that he agreed to do the work at-cost. The contractors also worked with WMPM to cut thousands of dollars of projected costs out of the budget.

Wojcik, a Wilton native, noted that he was so invested in the project that when he got married, he had guests pick items out of the WMPM's gift registry to benefit the museum.

Currently, the building has been wired, with new insulation, windows and siding installed. Some structural fixes have also been implemented and some other issues, such as lead paint, have been mitigated. Most recently, a new water line was installed to feed the building's sprinkler system. The amount of work to make the old residence meet the modern codes for commercial buildings was significant, contractors said Tuesday.

Work that still needs to take place inside, including the installation of dry wall, fixtures, fire doors and some more duct work. A parking lot, partially paid for by a grant, will be installed next to the house. Residents should expect to see Upright Frameworks or other contractors in the building week by week over the next few months. By spring, WMPM is hoping to call upon volunteer help for some of the final touches, like painting and some amateur carpentry.

The museum had hoped to open earlier, but hit a significant speed bump last year. The WMPM had already successfully raised $500,000, with $150,000 of that coming in the form of a matching grant from Sandy River Charitable Foundation. In August 2017, the museum successfully applied for a Northern Border Regional Commission grant for an additional $157,000; funds that could complete the renovation of the main building. That federal money, while welcome, created unforeseen delays, according to McLeod.

WMPM had to hire another architect and put the remaining work for the project back out to bid - Upright Frameworks won that bid anyway. More than $30,000 had to be spent in planning.

"It basically held us up for more than a year," McLeod said Tuesday.

The plan is now to open sometime in the summer of 2019. The main house will contain a number of rooms, ranging from an Invention Room with rotating exhibits like a straw rocket launcher and race tracks to a Dark Room with a light table to a Quiet Room with books. A number of the exhibits have been designed and some have been assembled, other items, such as an array of outdoor musical instruments, have been acquired and are merely waiting opening day.

Some time prior to that, the board will hire an executive director to oversee the museum's day-to-day operations. A part-time assistant may also be employed there, but most of the staffing will be filled by volunteers.

Hours of operation are still being determined, although the building will be open during the weekend and some week days. Ticket pricing is still being set, although one possibility would be $7 per child and $4 per adult. The WMPM board intends to also offer memberships that allow access, and the Wilton Free Public Library will have access to daily passes to give to kids.

The current budget does not encompass the attached barn. Among other issues, the barn would require a cold-weather sprinkler system. The board believes the barn would be renovated and opened at a later date. In the interim, Upright Frameworks will be building a firewall between the main building and barn.

The museum will be one of several Wilton downtown businesses benefiting from a facade grant that the town's economic development consultant Darryl Sterling successfully applied for. WMPM will use $40,000 of that money to install exterior doors, new signage and lighting and some Americans with Disabilities Act-standard ramps.

There are a number of ways to assist the project, for those so inclined. The WMPM's gofundme site can be found here. Customers of the Amazon shopping site can select 'western maine children's museum' to receive a contribution every time a purchase has been made. There's also a gift registry that includes a number of items the museum intends to acquire for the opening. That list can be found here.

People looking to volunteer for the museum's final construction phase can email board member Lori Lewis here.