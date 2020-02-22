Western Maine Transportation Services receives grant to continue local service

AUBURN - Western Maine Transportation Services recently received a grant to continue public transit services in Franklin County after receiving notice that County Commissioners would not be releasing their previously allotted $10,000 in funding. The organization was preparing to eliminate their Franklin County service when the grant from the Harold Dudley Charitbale Fund of the Maine Community Foundation was received. The grant is in the amount of $10,000.

“This emergency grant will be used as the required local match to allow WMTS to draw-down much-needed federal funding which provides the majority of the revenue to operate the service,” WMTS General Manager Sandy Buchanan said.

WMTS received a letter from the commissioners on Jan. 7 indicating that they would no longer be funded. The organization has been supported at the county level for more than two decades according to a press release from Community Relations Director Craig Zurhorst. WMTS was anticipating the notice, he said, and will be working toward forming new partnerships with municipalities, businesses, institutions and non-profits to fill the gap.

“Maine’s underfunding of public transit puts it near the bottom of the list nationally. The best comparison is Vermont which spends $12.22 per capita on public transit, while Maine spends only $0.86 per capita. This places a disproportionate amount of financial pressure on Maine’s municipal and county government budgets to support public transportation services,” Zurhorst said.