WFPL explores space with Universe of Stories Summer Reading Program

WILTON - Children involved in this year’s summer programming at the Wilton Free Public Library will be celebrating A Universe of Stories! With a focus on space, children will have opportunities to make rockets, galaxy slime, UFOs, jet packs, and more.

The program will kick off Wednesday June 26, with a concert at the library. At 6 p.m., Rob Duquette will join the party with his fun and family friendly original music. His creative way of playing some of his instruments will have kids giggling!

There will be activities at Kineowatha Park, story times at the library, as well as activities at the library. Storyntimes will be with Cassie as well as Chief Wilcox, Senator Tom Saviello, and other guest community members. Activities include making chalk rockets, constellations, shadow art, alien creations, and more.

On Friday July 5 the summer reading program will have story time with Ms. Jenn and the Nutrition Detectives and on Friday July 19 Chewonki’s indoor planetarium on display at Cushing School for children and their families to explore.

Every Wednesday at Kineowatha park beginning at 4 p.m., a variety of activities will be conducted including astronaut training, solar system games, moon activities, and science experiments revolving around the sun. On Thursday July 11 at 3:30 p.m., Maine State Librarian Chris Dorman will also be heading to Kineowatha to create and launch rockets.

The season's programming will come to an end with a super fun juggling program with Michael Menes on Thursday July 25 at 6 p.m. This program will take place at the Mt Blue Presentation Forum at the high school.

As always, part of the summer reading program includes READING! Children will be encouraged to take home a goal sheet and read a variety of literature throughout the month of July and August and earn prizes. This year, children will be earning items to donate to the Western Maine Homeless Shelter. We are so excited to partner with this local organization and children of all ages are welcome to take part and earn items that will be presented to the shelter at the end of the summer.

For more information contact us at the library at 645-4831, wfplkids@wilton-free.lib.me.us, or visit our Facebook page to stay updated on this summer’s happenings. Stop by any time to pick up a calendar of your own as well as the reading goal sheet.