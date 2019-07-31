Whistle Stop trail closures announced in Jay

JAY - Periodic trail closures for the popular Whistle Stop Trail in Jay will be taking place over the next four months, as construction crews work to install piping associated with the North Jay waste water transmission line project.

That project, which will ultimately remove the North Jay plant and associated discharge into Seven Mile Stream, was approved in late 2018 and funding was secured earlier this year. It will exchange the 20-year-old plant and millions of dollars of future upgrades for a pump station and roughly 19,000 feet of pipe, connecting North Jay to the Livermore Falls plant. The line will run along the Whistle Stop Trail to the Jay Plaza, necessitating crews to work in that area over the next few months.

Between Aug. 5 and Nov. 8, the trail will be closed from the Jay Plaza to the Old Jay Hill Road, beginning each Monday at 7 a.m., lasting until Thursday at 5 p.m. Exceptions to this will be on Monday, Sept. 2 (Labor Day) and Monday, Oct. 14 (Columbus Day).

Additionally, where the trail crosses the Old Jay Hill Road, near the Lucarelli Road, to where the trail crosses the Old Jay Hill Road, near the Mountain View Road, the trail will be closed the entire time. A detour route will be available and clearly marked for all trail traffic. The detour will run along the right side of the Old Jay Hill Road, from near the Lucarelli Road intersection to near the Mountain View Road intersection. The speed limit for the ATVs along this detour route will be 15 mph.

A sign will be posted at the intersection of the trail and the Old Jay Hill Road near the Mountain View Road to notify southbound trail traffic about the closures.