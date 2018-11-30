Wilton applying for grants to complete Forster mill demolition

WILTON - The town of Wilton has acquired $100,000 in grant funds to go toward the rest of the Forster mill demolition, Town Manager Rhonda Irish told the Selectboard Thursday evening, and is exploring other grants to complete the project.

The 115-year-old mill, previously owned by Forster Manufacturing Co., was acquired by the town for unpaid taxes in 2015, after the owner failed to restart a privately-organized demolition process that was derailed after asbestos was located in the structure. The town arranged for environmental assessments and an asbestos abatement prior to beginning to take the structure down this year. The first phase of demolition, undertaken by low bidder EnviroVantage and encompassing more than half of the structure, was complete in May.

At present, the town's activity at the site has cost roughly $546,000. Approximately half of that was obtained through grant funding, while Wilton has also employed $48,000 from the Undesignated Fund balance and $200,000 in interest free loans.

On Thursday, Irish told the board that the town had been approved to receive $100,000 in federal Environmental Protection Agency grant funds and another $100,000 in interest free loan money, having been informed by the state Department of Environmental Protection and Department of Economic and Community Development. That money could go toward the remainder of the demolition.

Previously, the town's environmental engineering firm, Ransom Consulting, had approximated that $500,000 would complete the project although more up-to-date and detailed estimates would be required. While the remaining structure is smaller than the cleared space, Irish said Thursday, it also runs over Wilson Stream which presented new challenges.

The town is also working with the Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments to secure another $200,000 in EPA grant and $200,000 in interest free loan funding. Those funds would require a local match at roughly $60,000, Irish said. As the project would exceed the $150,000 limit, federal requirements would mandate the town go back out to bid to complete the demolition.

In other business, the Selectboard unanimously approved a new contract with Waste Management, the company that disposes of the town's trash after it is hauled to the landfill by Archie's Inc. The new five-year contract includes an increase from $62.78 per ton to $64.66 per ton for trash and demolition, with a 3 percent increase each year.