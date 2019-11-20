Wilton approves purchase of replacement truck

WILTON - Residents at a special town meeting Tuesday night approved the purchase of a replacement truck for the Public Works Department. The new 2020 International will take the place of a 2009 truck that was would have been more costly to repair than to replace.

Following the special town meeting, the Board of Selectpersons approved a bid for the new truck from Skowhegan Savings Bank. The bid was the lowest of two that the town received, set at $99,649 with a 3.112 percent interest. Three payments in the amount of $35,034.83 will be made beginning in 2020. The purchase will include appropriating $64,000 from the Undesignated Funds Account and a $25,000 trade-in value.

In other business, the board approved the warrant for another special town meeting to be held in early December; the article will determine whether or not to place a moratorium on the town's adult use marijuana ordinance. If approved, the moratorium would allow the state to determine its own criteria for adult use marijuana businesses before the town presents a finalized ordinance.