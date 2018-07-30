Wilton Blueberry Festival: Christmas in August

WILTON - The Wilton Blueberry Festival will take place this Friday and Saturday transforming the downtown area into a Christmas-themed celebration.

The event will offer a free shuttle service on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. with pickups in the following locations: Corner of Rt. 156 & Main St. (near Main St. Garage), Key Bank - Downtown Wilton (bottom of High & Main Street), Park and Ride, Wiles Funeral Home, Academy Hill School, Western Maine Expo (Saturday morning only) and Kineowatha Park.

Boat owners on Wilson Lake should take notice that the ramp will close at 9 a.m. on Saturday. For more information, and for contest rules and details, go to www.wiltonbbf.com. The schedule for the weekend festivities is as follows:

Beginning on Friday, August 3

9 - 3 Blueberry Bazaar at First Congregational Church - blueberry cake, coffee, baked foods, crafts, flowers and plants, Thrift Shop open. (hot dogs and finger rolls all day long).

9 - 3 Wilton Methodist Church - cold drinks, coffee and blueberry muffins served. Dunk tank. Free clothing give away.

9 - 5 Crafters & Vendors - Downtown.

9 - 5 Healthy Community Coalition open for info, free blood pressure checks, healthy recipes located at Franklin Savings Bank.

10 - 1 Entertainment: Sammie Angel at Lions Tent.

10 - 3 Lane Barnyard Friends at Kineowatha Park.

10 - 4 Open Forge Day - Wilton Historical Society by Western Maine Blacksmith Association.

10 - 4 Wilton Historical Society open for tours.

10 - 5 Book Sale - Wilton Free Public Library held at Western ME Expo.

10 - 5 Visit the Wilton Free Public Library. Photography Show featuring local artist - Jonathan Norton.

11 Lobster Roll Bag Lunch - St. Lukes Episcopal Church until gone. Call 645-2639 for deliveries.

11 - 3 Book signing by Linda Rota & Kevin Manix at Wilton Free Public Library.

11 - 4 Free Childrens Games and Face Painting - Kineowatha Park: puppet play, snacks and prizes by Calvary Hill Baptist Church 645-2343.

12 First Congregational Church Pie a la Mode.

12 - 4 Wilton Rec Dept. - Dunk tank at Kineowatha Park.

12 - 7 6th Annual Juried Art Show at Bass-Wilson Building. All ages, $200 in chamber bucks prizes! Best in Show Best Themed piece (Christmas in August), Aspiring Young Artist award (ages 4-14), and 2 honorable mentions. For info email ArtBlueberryFest@gmail.com. (please see insert on pgs 18 & 19 )

1 - 4 Boat Tours - partnered by Friends of Wilson Lake (FOWL) - held by the boat launch. Donations accepted. Weather permitting.

1 - 4 Loon Awareness Booth - near the boat launch, partnered by FOWL & Biodiversity Research Institute.

1 - 4 FREE Fire truck rides! Near Key Bank, courtesy of the Wilton Fire Dept. Children 10 & under must be accompanied by an adult.

2 - 3 Entertainment: Sandy Waite-Haskell (Arizona Rose) and the Rich Ric Band at Lions Tent.

4:30 - 5:45 Registration for races at Cushing School. (limit 100) For important info please see insert on pgs 14 & 15.

4:30 - 6 Entertainment: Tux Burke at Wilton Congregational Church.

5 - 6:30 Chicken BBQ - First Congregational Church. Eat in or take-out. Call 645-2535 for orders.

6 Family Fun Run One Miler starts at Cushing School. (please see insert on pgs 14 & 15).

6:30 10K & 5K Road Race starts at Town Garage.

7 Flag Folding by Farmington Emblem Club #460 at Academy Hill School Gymnasium.

7:15 Entertainment: Mark Gentle at Academy Hill School Gymnasium. (Free Concert).

Saturday August 4

6 - 10 Blueberry Pancake Breakfast - by the Wilton Lions Club. Held next to Key Bank.

7 - 8:30 Parade Lineup - Western Maine Expo on Weld Rd. finish at Wilson Lake. Parade begins at 9 a.m. No personal cars in line-up area, Please drop off outside and walk in. Parade line up area will be smoke-free. Thank you!!

8 Doll Carriage and Bicycle Lineup - supported by Farmington Emblem Club #460. Line up at Franklin Savings Bank and end at the Monument. FMI call Shannon at 778-4726.

9 Parade begins. FMI call Shannon at 778-4726. $$$ CASH PRIZES $$$ for Americanism, Prettiest, Most Original, Blueberry, Theme: Christmas in August, Antique Cars, Tractor. (Special plaques for all fire trucks participating, donated by the Franklin County Fire Museum).

9 Pies for sale! Tyngtown Club on the First Congregational Church Lawn.

9 - 4 Open Forge Day - Wilton Historical Society by Western Maine Blacksmith Association.

9 - 4 Crafters & vendors - Downtown.

9 - 4 Wilton Fish & Game Assoc. will hold an Open House on Rt. 2 with several events: 9 - 1 Safety and technique in Archery will be offered by a Certified Instructor. Ages 6 & up. 1 – 4 Trap shooting with Charlie. 9 - 4 Gatling Gun and Shooting Gallery will be offered in the Conex box. Lunch provided for minimal fee. FMI Call Phil at 897-4305.

10 - 1 Visit the Wilton Free Public Library. Photography Show featuring local artist - Jonathan Norton.

10 - 3 Quilt and Rug Show - Wilton Methodist Church. FMI call Lynette at 491-7018.

10 - 4 Wilton Historical Society open for tours.

10:30 - 12 Entertainment: Gambol Creek (Jeff & Donna Wells) downtown by the square.

10:30 - 12:30 Children's activities on the Wilton Free Public Library Lawn.

11 Cornhole Tournament at Beyond Shoe Repair. Chamber Buck prizes to be awarded. For more information email SWARM.FranklinCounty@gmail.com.

11 - 1 99.3 KTJ LIVE Remote in the downtown area!

11 - 2 Visit with Santa Claus at Lions Tent. Cookie decorating sponsored by Farmington Elks Lodge #2430.

11 - 3 Luncheon - Wilton Methodist Church. Variety of rolls, subs, assorted blueberry desserts, coffee and cold drinks. Free clothing giveaway.

11 - 4 Book Sale - Wilton Free Public Library held at Western ME Expo.

12 First Congregational Church Pie a la Mode.

12 - 3 Blueberry Bake-Off & Chili Contest- at Academy Hill School Cafeteria. Entries taken until 1:30.

12 - 4 Wilton Rec Dept. - Dunk tank at Kineowatha Park.

12 - 4 Stanley Museum display at Norms Redemption Center.

12:30 Register for Baby and Toddler Derby Race at Kineowatha Park. (please see insert pg. 13)

12:30 - 2 Entertainment: Linda Lee and the Tumbledown Band downtown by the square.

1 Baby and Toddler Derby Race at Kineowatha Park. (please see insert pg. 13).

1 Kendall Burdin Firemans Muster on Main Street.

1 - 3 Book signing by Linda Rota & Kevin Mannix at the Buttons for Babes Booth by the stream.

2 - 3 Entertainment: Moose Creek Cloggers at Academy Hill Cafeteria.

3 - 5 Entertainment: Paul Bright downtown by the square.

4 - 5 6th Annual Juried Art Show Artist Meet & Greet at Bass-Wilson Building.

5 - 5:30 Church Raffle, Mr. Moose Raffle and parade winners will be announced at the First Congregational Church.

5 - 6:30 Pork supper put on by Calzolaio Pasta Co. to benefit the Western Maine Play Museum.

6 - 7 Entertainment: Main Attraction Water Ski Show Team on Wilson Lake.

7 - 8:30 Entertainment: Darby Rose Sabin at Bass Park.

8:45 - 9 Fireworks display from the boat launch at dusk. *RAIN DATE AUGUST 5th*