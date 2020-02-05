Wilton board discusses county funding as transportation service warns of reductions

WILTON - Selectpersons approved drafting a letter to the county commissioners at Tuesday's meeting, asking why funds approved through the county budget process weren't being appropriated to local organizations.

The discussion occurred the same day that Western Maine Transportation Services Inc. issued a letter to riders, informing them that it would likely be reducing access to its bus service in Franklin County, due to reductions in funding. In a letter dated Feb. 4, Sandra Buchanan, the general manager and director of operations at WMTS, said that the bus service would be eliminating or "significantly reducing" most bus services as of March 31.

"We are working to find alternative funding to keep present services operating," Buchanan wrote in the letter. "However, I feel it is important to let everyone know, with as much warning as possible, that this elimination or reduction is likely to happen."

Specifically, Buchanan warned that the daily Demand-Response buses to Farmington, Wilton, Jay and surrounding communities would be impacted, as would the monthly service between Rangeley and Farmington. Buchanan estimated that the reduction would affect 150 people.

Reductions in funding were responsible for the change, Buchanan wrote, noting that Franklin County commissioners had not released funds approved by the budget committee for WMTS.

"This is a sudden loss of local financial support we were counting on to draw down federal funding," Buchanan said in the letter.

WMTS was approved for $10,000 by the county's Budget Committee - which is made up of nine selectboard members from towns in Franklin County - after commissioners failed to unanimously amend the committee's budget. Commissioners Terry Brann of Wilton and Charlie Webster of Farmington were in favor of not funding the organization, having previously indicated they intended to remove most outside agency funding from the budget within a three-year period, arguing against the efficiency and/or effectiveness of those organizations and that the towns should make their own funding decisions. Commissioner Clyde Barker of Strong was opposed to removing the funding, citing the importance and popularity of WMTS in his district, which encompasses the northern part of the county.

Commissioners have not released funds to either WMTS or Western Maine Community Action - which similarly was appropriated $30,000 by the committee - in this fiscal year. Funds raised and not appropriated by the end of the fiscal year lapse to the county's undesignated fund. Among other uses, the fund can be used to reduce the tax assessment impact of county budgets.

At a meeting in Jay held last month, Craig Zurhorst, the community relations director of WMTS, said that the locally-generated funds provided a 1-to-2 match for federal money distributed by the state. Losing the $10,000 in county funds represented a loss of $20,000 in additional funds, Zurhorst said.

WMTS serves people in Franklin, Oxford and Androscoggin County. The organization received $11,500 from Oxford County last year and this coming year, Zurhorst said via email Tuesday. The organization received $42,500 from Androscoggin County last year and this coming year to support rural transit and connecting rural communities with the Lewiston/Auburn area, Zurhorst said. Separately, Federal Transit Administration also supports service to that county's urban area.

Tuesday evening, Town Manager Rhonda Irish said that the town had received a call from a Wilton resident that relied on WMTS to get to doctor appointments. She said that town officials were looking at the WMTS GreenLine, which runs between Farmington and the Lewiston/Auburn area and will continue to operate, and checking whether that could be made to work for the resident.

Irish said that a second resident had emailed regarding services they previously received through WMCA that had also been impacted.

Selectperson Tom Saviello said that he believed that nonprofits should be funded at the county level, rather than the town level. He also said he was concerned that funds had been raised through the budget process but not allocated for their stated purpose, calling it "totally inappropriate."

He moved to send a letter to the commissioners, asking why the funds hadn't been sent to WMTS and WMCA and what the funding would be used for instead.

The board voted unanimously to have the town manager draft a letter to the commissioners.

In other business, the board approved sending a letter of support for a project to create several historically-minded panel displays throughout the town to create a walking tour. Richard Corey of the Wilton Historical Society said that he intends to apply for grant funding to create the panels, hoping to put them up near Bass Park, Kineowatha, the downtown and outside local landmarks, such as the library.

Corey said that he was hoping to secure a letter of support from the town and permission to use town property to place some of the panels. He also asked for assistance to install the displays, as such in-kind contributions could strengthen the grant application.

If the effort was unsuccessful during this grant period, Corey said, then the groundwork would be laid for a future effort.

Selectpersons voted unanimously to have the town manager draft a letter of support for the project.

The board also accepted the resignation of Planning Board members Janice Sabin and Cherieann Harrison, approving two alternates, Everett O'Neill and Gwen Doak to take their places on the board.