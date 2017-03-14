Wilton board finalizes town budget proposal

WILTON - The Selectboard met Monday night to discuss the proposed 2017-2018 budget in advance of May's annual town meeting.

If approved as recommended by the Selectboard, the $3.1 million in expenditures would represent roughly $24,000 more than the current fiscal year's budget. However, increases in revenue are projected at $1.03 million, up by $38,000 as compared to the current fiscal year. Town Manager Rhonda Irish noted that the town was expected to receive an additional $35,000 from state revenue sharing.

The board's recommendations were only slightly different from those of the finance committee. The Selectboard voted against the recommendation of the finance committee to pay funds to American Red Cross, Work First and Life Flight, bringing each of those totals down to $0. Maiuri explained that when looking at each of the social services she decides her vote based on whether or not she believes that agency is able to raise the money without the contribution from the town.

"Can The American Red Cross fundraise and be fine? Yes, I believe they can," Maiuri said.

The community educator for Safe Voices, Hillary Hooke, made a request for $3,000 in funding to board members.

"Franklin County does, unfortunately, have a higher than average rate of domestic violence," Hooke said. She went on to say that the organization directly helped more than 30 residents of Wilton last year and more than 50 more through their educational programming.

"For me, the $3,000 we put in the warrant is of great value. I hear time and time again from people that they stand behind Safe Voices," Chair Tiffany Maiuri said.

The vote to add a recommended $3,000 to the warrant passed 4-1.

Proposed expenditure increases include a proposed increase of $13,300 in administration costs. The Police Department budget is seeing a proposed increase of $8,134 this year due to employer contributions and compensation. Town officials proposed a 50 percent cut to the previously-allotted amount of $6,558 for crossing guard duty due to the town only needing one guard with the added street lights.

Selectmen also voted to shift a proposed expenditure of $17,000 from Debt Service to the Fire Department budget to pay for the potential purchase of a Light Rescue/Brush truck.

Town officials also adjusted the Public Safety Building budget, bringing the proposed total of $16,300 for utilities down to $14,800. The overall budget for the building will potentially see an increase of $20,000 attributed mostly to improving the building's infrastructure, specifically the roof.

The Highway Department is up by $22,000 to cover added winter work by employees.

The warrant will also propose using $50,000 from the Undesignated Fund to go toward the town's building demolition account.

Residents will vote on the budget on May 22, at the annual town meeting.