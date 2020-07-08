Wilton Board of Selectpersons prepare for elections

WILTON - The Board of Selectpersons and town officials are preparing for next week's election, with Town Manager Rhonda Irish saying that additional staff members will be on site for support with COVID-19 safety protocols.

Polls at the Town Office on the Weld Road will open on July 14 at 8 a.m. for any voters who feel comfortable attending the in-person setup; Irish said strict safety measures will be followed such as requiring masks for all voters, though she did clarify that no citizen will be turned away from their right to cast a ballot. Irish also reported that while absentee ballots usually average around 70, this year the town received closer to 170. The ballot boxes will close at 8 p.m. and regular town office services will be unavailable for the day.

The regular town meeting will take place on August 10; board members discussed the idea of holding a hybrid meeting with an indoor area for a maximum of 50 people and the overflow in the parking lot just outside. The meeting could be broadcasted over the radio. If the social distance restrictions of 50 maximum people is lifted the meeting could easily be offered indoors, or if that number is reduced the meeting could be held in the parking lot, board member Tom Saviello said. The board will vote on the proposed warrant at their next meeting.

In other business, the board voted on a new auditing service firm for the town; of the two firms that were interviewed, RHR Smith & Company was hired for the job. The fees were lower than what the town is currently paying, Irish said. The company charges the town $7,000 for an audit, and $2,500 each for the waste water and water departments. The town is usually audited between the end of June and October, while the water and waste water departments are audited in February, Irish said. The firm will be hired with a three-year contract.