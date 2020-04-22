Wilton Board of Selectpersons recommends status quo budget for RSU 9

WILTON - The Board of Selectpersons voted unanimously to suggest a status quo budget to Regional School Unit 9 during their virtual meeting Tuesday evening, without new increases.

"In these times, what I’m seeing out there when delivering meals, we’re in a bad space," Selectperson Tom Saviello said. "We need to be very careful about any potential increases."

Saviello suggested a letter be sent to the school board and Superintendent Tina Meserve stating that they recommend keeping the budget at status quo. They would support any negotiated contractual wage increases or unavoidable increases due to safety or regulatory requirements, but would discourage any non-essential increases.

"Any budget should be held. We know there’s going to be financial impact. State revenues are projected to be down 20 percent over the next year. That’s going to affect town budgets as well as school budgets. It would be unreasonable to move forward for any of us," Selectperson David Leavitt said.

In other business, final cleanup of the former Foster Mill site is underway. Town Manager Rhonda Irish said Ransom Consulting provided two quotes for the removal of piers in Wilson Stream, one set at $151,895 would include a "saw line at the waterline" and another quote at $84,895 would not include the saw line.

At the board's request, Irish will gather more information regarding if both of those projects would get approval from the Department of Environmental Protection. Irish will also be looking further into the details of what "saw line at the waterline" entails.