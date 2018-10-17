Wilton board reviews Parks and Recreation offerings, marijuana ordinance

WILTON - Members of the Selectboard listened to an update from Parks and Recreation Department Director Frank Donald at Tuesday night's meeting, as well as discussing adding signage to a busy road and whether or not to place a moratorium on the town's marijuana ordinance.

Donald's quarterly report for board members included a nod to the department's many athletic offerings which range from Frisbee and pickle ball to soccer which has seen more than 100 participants this season. The renovations to the department's combined office and storage building are anticipated to be completed by the end of the month Donald said, with the plumbing and electric going in this week.

"It's light years from what we've had for the last 30 years," Donald said.

Another renovation at Bishop Park in East Wilton replaced old telephone poles that were serving as basketball hoop poles with new ones that Donald reported look excellent. After researching prices for two new poles, estimated numbers were coming in at $5,000 plus the cost of installation, but two generous donations from community members dropped that budget to zero. Carrier Welding and Fabrication donated the two poles for free to the department, while Taylor Construction waived the fee of installation. The board moved to send official letters of thanks to the two companies.

A 3-2 vote by the board passed a motion to place two new signs on Lake Road warning drivers to be aware of walkers. The request was made by a resident who said the road frequently has walkers on it, with no sidewalk and very little shoulder. Despite a 25 mph speed limit, drivers tend to go fast on the road, especially when coming off of Route 2. Board members discussed the potential risk of setting a precedent regarding requests for signs, but in the end decided this particular case was different due to the lack of a shoulder on the road.

An ordinance voted on this summer which allows marijuana retail sales, cultivation and manufacturing in town has been up for discussion after the state's recent designation between "adult use" marijuana and "medicinal"- a designation that is not currently addressed in the ordinance. Board members agreed not to place a moratorium on the ordinance since the process would most likely extend past the new year when the state's new laws go into effect. Selectperson Keith Swett pointed out the the final line of the ordinance, which references state law when necessary, should protect the town from any confusion on the matter.

The law goes into effect Dec. 12, Town Manager Rhonda Irish said, and scenarios between now and then will be handled case by case.