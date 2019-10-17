Wilton board sends truck purchase to special town meeting

WILTON - The Board of Selectpersons met Tuesday evening to discuss acquiring two trucks for the Highway Department. The purchase of one truck was approved Tuesday, while a special town meeting will be held in regards to the second.

Town Manager Rhonda Irish said Tuesday that of the replacement trucks was built into the department's plan, while the other would replace a truck that started having problems last year. It was determined that the truck would need a new engine and the cost of replacing it completely was comparable.

A 2020 International, available immediately, will replace one of the trucks for a total price of $163,324. A portion of that figure, $30,000, will be taken from the Highway Department Capital Account and the remaining $133,324 will come from the Comfort Inn Tax Increment Financing account. That account has a current balance of $208,627 with a projected balance of $159,000 in June 2020. The Highway Department Capital Account is currently at $38,117.

A 2019 International will provide the second replacement at a price of $163,649. Dependent on a special town meeting, that sum will be paid for with funds from the Undesignated Fund Account and a lease/purchase agreement. If approved, $64,000 will be taken from the Undesignated Fund Account and a lease/purchase agreement of $99,649 will be entered into. Three payments of roughly $35,000/year will be made for three years, beginning next December.

The special town meeting to determine the purchase of the truck will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 19.