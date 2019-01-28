Wilton branch of KeyBank to close on April 19

WILTON - KeyBank will close its downtown branch this spring, the company announced recently, as part of four statewide closures that will take effect on April 19.

KeyBank branches in Wilton, Bethel, Guilford and Winthrop will close in April, with customer accounts to transfer to other branches. In Wilton, customers have been asked to utilize KeyBank's Rumford location at 119 Congress Street.

A KeyBank representative said Monday that the company was continually reviewing its structure to meet the needs of its clients and business.

"Over the past few years, we have seen a steady increase in customer preference for online, digital and mobile banking," Karen Crane, senior communications manager for KeyBank's markets in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, Vermont and Hudson Valley/Metro New York, wrote in an email. "In response, we are making greater investments in technology to enhance these services; at the same time, we are optimizing our branch network when it makes economic sense."

Crane declined to cite the number of employees that work at the Wilton branch, as KeyBank does not disclose that information for security purposes. She said that she did not have information to share regarding the number of local customers at the branch. There are 49 KeyBank locations in Maine, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., prior to these announced closings.

Crane did say that whenever possible, affected employees will be placed in other branches. Customer accounts in Wilton will transfer automatically to Rumford's branch.

"While their branch location many change, our commitment to our customers remains the same," Crane said. "Our clients can expect the same high level of services from KeyBank whether it is at their new branch or through any of the other ways they connect with us, such as by ATM, by phone at 1-800-KEY2YOU, online at Key.com, and through the KeyBank mobile app."

The Rumford's branch hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

In a joint statement released by Sen. Russell Black (R - Wilton) and Rep. Randall Hall (R - Wilton), both legislators said they were "deeply saddened" to see another business leaving Wilton.

The news about KeyBank comes a few weeks after the Jan. 8 announcement that the Barclaycard customer service center would be closing in March. That closure is expected to impact 227 people. Outside of Wilton, but still within Franklin County, the Coca-Cola sales center is expected to close in February, impacting 12 employees.

"KeyBank has been a valued member of our downtown for many years," Black and Hall said. "Their presence here will be sorely missed."

The statement went on to indicate that the legislators would be in touch with Gov. Janet Mills' office. Any displaced workers having difficulty in qualifying for employment should contact Black and Hall's offices at 287-1505 or 287-1440.