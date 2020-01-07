Wilton discusses proposed Parking and Traffic Ordinance changes

WILTON - The Board of Selectpersons agreed to move forward with scheduling a special town meeting that would address proposed changes to the Parking and Traffic Ordinance brought to discussion at Tuesday night's meeting.

The issues were brought to the attention of Town Manager Rhonda Irish by several residents, she said. Road signs are being proposed for Preston and Gilbert Streets that will deny access for any commercial vehicles. The same signs already exist on Lake Road due to the high amount of foot traffic. Residents were concerned that vehicles accessing Lake Road via Gilbert or Preston Streets might not see the existing signs.

Another issue was raised regarding parking on Main Street; residents reported finding several types of vehicles, such as contractors, moving vans and food trucks, parked longer than the three hour time limit. The suggested ordinance change would require such vehicles to obtain permission from the town and possibly a permit for extended parking hours.

Sewer and Water Department Superintendent Heinz Gossman provided an overview of the 2020 budget which had only minor increases, he said.

If approved, a 12.8 percent increase in salaries would cover the hiring of an additional employee. Gossman said ideally a new employee would be licensed for both water and sewer tasks and hopefully mechanically inclined. The only other notable increase in the budget is due to expected price increase in chemicals, Gossman said.

In other news, the department is looking at offering online fee payment options for resident which would require significant programming and annual fees of $12,000 for both the town and the sewer/water department.