Wilton elections held today, town reports available at town office

WILTON - Town elections will be held today at the town office, running from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., with three residents running for uncontested seats on the Selectboard and Mt. Blue Regional School District school board. The annual town meeting is Monday, May 22.

Running for the Selectboard is Keith Swett and David Leavitt, with both residents running unopposed to fill seats vacated by Selectperson Jeff Rowe and Selectperson John Black. Irving Faunce is running for the MBRSD school board seat vacated by Director Swett. Polls are open until 8 p.m. at the town office on the Weld Road.

Also available at the town office are the annual town reports, with the town meeting scheduled for Monday, May 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the Academy Hill School cafeteria. A barbecue hosted by the Selectboard will be held prior to the meeting, as is traditional.