Wilton elections Tuesday June 12

WILTON - Elections will be held Tuesday, June 12, at the Town Office, 158 Weld Road, with polls opening at 8 a.m. and closing at 8 p.m.

After serving for two years on the selectboard, Ruth Cushman will be stepping down, leaving a one year vacancy to finish her term. Selectperson Jeff Adams will be stepping down as well after sitting on the board for a three year term.

"I'm just not able to do justice to the position right now. It doesn't mean I won't be back," Cushman said. "It's been an honor to serve. I truly love Wilton."

Running for the remaining year of Cushman's seat will be Senator Tom Saviello. Saviello is retiring from his state position at the end of the summer. He formerly served the community as selectman from 2009 to 2015. Saviello is running uncontested.

Running for Adams' three-year seat, also uncontested, is Phil Hilton.

With no candidates vying for the open school board position, a write-in election will be held.