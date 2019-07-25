Wilton Farmers Market celebrating Open Farm Day with food truck, antique tractors this Saturday

WILTON - The Wilton Farmers Market, now in its second year of operation, will be celebrating Open Farm Day this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Located at the former Wilton Tannery along Route 2 & 4 in Wilton, the market offers locally raised produce, meat, honey, maple syrup, baked goods and goat milk products. There is also an array of artisans that sell soaps, jewelry, quilts and other handmade gifts and trinkets.

This week, the market will host the Antique Tractor Club of Maine who will bring a variety of old tractors to view and sit on. The 'Two Maine Guys' food truck will also be at the market from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a full menu that includes lobster rolls, chicken baskets, fried haddock and shrimp. There will be seating available for those coming by for lunch.

“It’s going to be a great market this week and we are excited to finally get a food truck here," said Marah Black, manager of the Wilton Farmers Market. "We hope lots of people will stop by."

Kids of all ages can come and have their face painted and enjoy a market game that has fun prizes. The New England Hemp Institute will be showing off their new Harvester (aka “the Chopper”).

For more information, check out the market's Facebook page.