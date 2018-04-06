Wilton Farmer’s Market to open in June

FARMINGTON - A new class offered through Foster Career and Technical Education Center is helping young entrepreneurs learn the ins and outs of owning their own businesses and, for some, bringing those skills out into the real world.

"There are so many opportunities for new small businesses in the state right now. The students are representing the program really well and making incredible connections. We need that, especially in Franklin County," Intro to Entrepreneur instructor Bonita Lehigh said.

Lehigh has been working with the group of students since Sept. helping them hone in on their goals of starting their own businesses. For Marah Black, a senior at Mt. Blue and resident of Wilton, that business has taken shape in the form of a public farmer's market in her hometown.

"I wasn't quite sure what I wanted to do at first, but there has always been talk of establishing a farmer's market in Wilton and I've gardened since I was young. I like being a planning person," Black said.

Black began her research by reaching out to local community members who had started the conversation years ago but hadn't had the time to make the market happen. She then went on to pick the brain of Amber Lambke of Skowhegan, the creator of Maine Grain Alliance and driving force behind the flourishing Skowhegan Farmer's Market.

The original email to Lambke was part of an assignment for class. Students were instructed to seek out community mentors in their field to help guide them in the process of starting their own businesses.

"We were so impressed that Lambke responded immediately to Marah. We realized that the community wants to hear straight from the students, not from us teachers," Lehigh said.

From her conversations with Lambke, Black learned the importance of choosing a high-traffic area, offering a variety of payment options and including as many vendors as possible.

"It's not about competition, it's about providing what the customers like, which means bringing in as many options as possible," Black said.

Black hopes to make the Saturday morning market more than just a quick stop for fresh produce, with plans to include live music, agricultural demonstrations and even a children's story time provided by the Wilton Free Public Library. Her primary goal, she said, is to make the market fun and relaxing- a "go-out-and-do-stuff" type of event that draws families and community members together.

"I think it's an awesome idea and a great project for Marah. I know she has the experience and I think this will be a great addition for Wilton," Town Manager Rhonda Irish said.

The market plans to open the first weekend in June and will run every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vendor fees will be $15 per Saturday, or $185 for the season. Black said she is seeking as many vendors, artists, musicians and exhibitionists as possible, and encourages people to contact her for more information. Call 645-5381 or find her on Facebook here.