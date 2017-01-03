Wilton festival organizer campaigning for Budweiser Clydesdales to visit



WILTON - After several feet of new snow, those searching for warmer thoughts can ruminate on the upcoming 35th annual Blueberry Festival, set for Aug. 4 and 5, 2017.

Head organizer for 27 years, Shannon Smith never fails to delight festival goers with her plans. She adopted the task of organizing from the Wilton Lion’s Club in 1989 and turned what was once a small event into a full weekend of entertainment.

“I try to add something special each year so that it’s not redundant,” Smith said.

Last year’s sports themed parade brought team mascots from across the state to shake hands and take photos with fans. This year’s parade hopes to bring a different kind of mascot, one more fitting for the ‘Disney’ theme.

“I’ve contacted Snow White down in Orlando, and I’m hoping we can get her here,” Smith said.

Not only is Smith trying to bring the famous Disney princess to Wilton, she is also requesting a visit by the Budweiser Clydesdales. This is Smith’s 20th year of making the request, but she has high hopes they will say yes considering it’s the festival’s 35th anniversary.

She says the Clydesdales will bring an even bigger crowd to the festival, which already has around 8,000 visitors over the course of the weekend. The parade is the state’s longest, lasting over an hour with more than 100 entries.

“It’s huge, especially for a small community like ours,” Smith said. “And it’s not just Wilton. Other businesses in the area benefit from it too.”

To help support her request, Smith is asking local residents and business owners to write a letter stating how hosting the Clydesdales would affect them, or their business. She hopes to collect 100 letters to send to Federal Distributors in Lewiston. Smith will be holding a countdown on the Wilton Blueberry Festival facebook page to show progress in the letter collection.

Those interested can address letters to Federal Distributors and send it to Shannon Smith at 25 Pleasant View Heights, Wilton, ME 04294. You can also email letters to scsmith.wbbf@gmail.com.

Smith can be contacted at 778-4726 with any questions.