Wilton fire determined electrical

WILTON - A fire that broke out last weekend at 1378 Main Street was determined electrical on Monday by the state Fire Marshal and Chief Sonny Dunham.

The fire, which started in the bathroom of the residence, was reported last Saturday afternoon. Departments from Farmington, Jay and East Dixfield along with Wilton had the issue under control within 20 minutes, however, due to broken windows and freezing temperatures, the home was badly damaged.

The fire has displaced the six people according to Dunham- including several children and a newborn who was being born at the time of the incident. Dunham said the home is salvageable and the family is receiving support from the American Red Cross.