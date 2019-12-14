Wilton Free Public Library celebrates ten years of Christmas train village

WILTON - A wintertime favorite is now on display at the Wilton Free Public Library, drawing spectators from throughout the area to the lobby of the Main Street location. The annual miniature Christmas village and train track display have attracted visitors for roughly 10 years according to builder Bruce Ibarguen.

"It's one of those things you never really remember. It's been over 10 years, but I'm not sure it's been as many as 15..." Ibarguen said.

Ibarguen started doing it when he and his wife moved from their former home to their new one. Once settled at their new house, Ibarguen set up his collection of tracks, trees and tiny houses- a collection that was steadily growing and stretching across tables, cabinets and even his wife's piano.

"My sister-in-law was visiting asked why I had them all in our house where no one could see them," Ibarguen said.

His collection was extensive at the time, but has grown since finding its new home at the library. Ibarguen had worked with the library for a number of years and it seemed like a good fit when looking for a place to display.

Ibarguen adored trains as a child, following in his father and brother's footsteps, but the display now is nothing like playing, he said. It can take more than 30 hours to piece together; but the rewards outweigh the labor.

"Just the other day Jen sent me a picture of a little boy and his dad looking at the train, saying they had been like that for twenty minutes. That is the most rewarding thing," he said.

The train will be on display during library hours- Tuesdays 10 a.m.- 5 p.m., Wednesdays 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Thursdays 10 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

A Polar Express read aloud is Thursday, Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. Pajamas are encouraged, hot chocolate will be available, and kids will be given the chance to find hidden items in the train village.