Wilton Free Public Library summer readers earn items for the Western Maine Homeless Shelter

WILTON - The Wilton Free Public Library has successfully closed out another Summer Reading Program; this year’s theme of "A Universe of Stories" was all about space.

Although the programs and activities that included rocket launching, jugglers, concerts, and galaxy slime were out of this world, the biggest take away was the generosity of the children who participated. Instead of earning prizes for themselves this year, children who participated in the reading goal portion of the program earned items to donate to the Western Maine Homeless Shelter.

A group of 33 kids read books and completed literacy activities throughout the summer to earn items like toilet paper, paper towels, laundry detergent, toothbrushes and toothpaste, diapers, wipes, band aids, body wash, bath poofs, pacifiers, and deodorant to give to the shelter. These items took the place of the usual bucket of prizes that kids would normally keep for themselves.

Thank you to the Western Maine Homeless Outreach for coordinating this program with us and a special thank you to the Tyngtown Club who provides grant funding for the entire summer reading program each year.