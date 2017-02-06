Wilton man accused of gross sexual assault

WILTON - A local man was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman.

Joel Thompson, 42, of Wilton, has been charged with gross sexual assault, a Class A felony; aggravated assault, a Class B felony; and misdemeanor violating the conditions of his release. He was transported to Franklin County Detention Center and is awaiting his initial appearance in court.

According to Police Chief Heidi Wilcox, officers responded to the report of an assault at a Wilton residence at 12:50 a.m. on Feb. 4. As a result of the subsequent investigation, police arrested Thompson on a charge of gross sexual assault, aggravated assault and violating conditions of release.

The alleged assault was elevated to an aggravated charge due to an accusation of strangulation, Wilcox said. The violation of conditions of release charge stems from an allegation that Thompson was out on bail for an unrelated matter at the time of the alleged assault.