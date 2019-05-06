Wilton man alleged to have cut woman with machete

WILTON - A local man has been charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly hit a woman with a machete Saturday morning.

Yarette Dones, 19 of Wilton, was charged with aggravated assault, a Class B felony. The charge stems from a reported fight between Dones and a woman at a Main Street residence that concluded with Dones allegedly striking her in the leg with a machete.

According to an arrest affidavit filed with Franklin County court by Wilton Police Officer Ethan Kyes, police responded to the residence at 5:40 a.m. after receiving a report of a woman that had been stabbed in her leg.

Per the affidavit, Dones told Kyes and Officer Brian Lynch that he and the woman had been arguing over Dones' new phone. Dones said that the woman had hit and kicked him, then threw a table at him, Kyes said in the affidavit. Dones reportedly told police that he then grabbed a machete knife with a sheath on it and, after the woman kicked him in the stomach, hit her in the leg with a machete. The machete caused a "large wound" according to the document, and was believed to have cut to the bone.

The woman would not answer questions from the police, Kyes said in the affidavit.

Dones was arrested on the charge of aggravated assault and taken to Franklin County Detention Center.