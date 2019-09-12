Wilton man arrested after allegedly threatening woman with axe

WILTON - A local man was arrested yesterday afternoon after he allegedly threatened another Wilton resident with an axe during a dispute.

Korey Lizine, 48 of Wilton, was arrested and charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony, following an incident reported on Main Street Wednesday afternoon.

According to Wilton Police Chief Heidi Wilcox, the incident was reported Wednesday at approximately 2:50 p.m. at a Main Street address. A 44-year-old Wilton resident, and previous tenant, reportedly had a dispute with Lizine outside the residence. The woman told police that Lizine picked up an axe and threatened her with it.

Officer Ethan Kyes responded and, after investigating, arrested Lizine without incident.

Lizine was taken to Franklin County Detention Center, where bail was set at $1,500 cash. He has not had an initial appearance in court yet.