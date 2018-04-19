Wilton man arrested after apparent overdose death in Wyman Township

WYMAN TOWNSHIP - A Wilton man was arrested yesterday on a felony trafficking charge, after police began investigating the death of a local man by an apparent overdose on earlier this week.

Dennis Ayala, 55 of Wilton, was arrested Wednesday evening on one charge of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, a Class A felony. Police say the arrested was made after a search warrant was executed on Ayala's Temple Road residence.

According to Sheriff Scott Nichols, Franklin County Sheriff's Office personnel responded to a report of an unattended death in Wyman Township at approximately 1:44 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Lt. David St. Laurent, Sgt. Nathan Bean, Detective Stephen Charles and Deputy Andrew Morgan responded, discovering a local area man that was believed to have fatally overdosed on narcotics. The Maine State Police's investigation division and Maine Drug Enforcement Agency were both notified.

Police are waiting on the results of chemical screening to determine a specific cause of death.

Charles continued to investigate, Nichols said, and was able to develop leads into where the alleged drugs had come from and likely individuals who may have conducted the sale. As part of the investigation, Charles successfully applied for a search warrant for a residence on the Temple Road. On Wednesday, April 18 at approximately 5:33 p.m., Charles, St. Laurent, Wilton Police Chief Heidi Wilcox as well as FCSO, Wilton Police Department and MDEA personnel executed the warrant and searched the home.

As a result of the warrant and investigation, Ayala was arrested on the aggravated trafficking charge and transported to Franklin County Detention Center. Nichols said Thursday that there are currently no allegations that Ayala had anything directly to do with the Wyman Township man's death, but that he had dealings with the deceased.

Nichols said that the investigation is still ongoing.