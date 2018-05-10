Wilton man arrested, charged with trafficking cocaine, heroin after Turnpike stop

AUBURN - Two men, one of them from Wilton, face trafficking and drug importation charges this week after their vehicle was stopped on the Maine Turnpike Tuesday afternoon. According to police, the arrests were the product of an investigation into out-of-state drug trafficking into the Wilton area.

According to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Stephen McCausland, an investigation into trafficking in the Wilton area by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and Wilton Police Department led to two men being stopped on the Maine Turnpike in Auburn by MDEA agents and Maine State Police at roughly 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Searching the vehicle, MDEA agents reportedly located 129 grams of heroin and 33 grams of cocaine.

The street value of the seized heroin was estimated at $40,000, according to McCausland.

Rashawn Gregory Brown aka William Anderson, 41 of Harlem, N.Y., and Jeffrey Scott Brown, 53 of Wilton, were both charged with aggravated trafficking in a Schedule W drug, namely heroin, a Class A felony; unlawful trafficking in a Schedule W drug, namely cocaine, a Class B felony; and two counts of illegal importation of drugs, heroin and cocaine respectively, both Class B felonies.

The men were not related, McCausland noted.

The MDEA and Wilton police had been investigating heroin and cocaine trafficking into the Wilton area for two months, McCausland said, with Rashawn Brown allegedly using local hotels as bases of operation to sell drugs. He is accused of traveling to New York on a regular basis to purchase "large quantities" of both heroin and cocaine and then returning to Maine.

The two men were transported to Androscoggin County Jail after their arrest. They made their initial court appearance in Lewiston District Court Wednesday, where bail was set at $50,000 cash for both men.

MDEA is continuing the investigation, McCausland said. Additional arrests are likely.