Wilton man arrested on aggravated assault charge

WILTON – A local man was arrested Monday after he allegedly pinned a woman to the wall by putting his forearm on her throat.

Walter Nichols, 61 of Farmington, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, a Class B felony, after Wilton and Jay units responded to a Cameron Street residence just after midnight on Monday.

Police responded to the address after receiving a report of an assault. In an arrest affidavit filed with the Franklin County court system, Wilton Officer Efra Becerra indicated that the woman, who was related to Nichols, told him that she had asked Nichols to leave the house because he had been causing trouble, but that he refused to leave. Nichols allegedly began hitting the woman, pushing her against the wall and putting his arm against her throat.

When an acquaintance of the woman attempted to intervene, he told police, Nichols punched him in the face. The woman’s mother also attempted to help and was scratched on the arm.

Becerra reported in the affidavit that the woman was shaking and gagging when she spoke with the officer. Jay Police Department Officer Dylan Ryder, who also spoke with the woman, told Becerra that she had been vomiting and complaining of a headache. The woman refused medical treatment.

Becerra described Nichols, who had reportedly been drinking, as "uncooperative."

He was arrested and taken to Franklin County Jail. Bail was set at $2,000 cash or $250 cash with a Maine Pretrial Services Contract. Terms of Nichols’ release would include no use or possession of alcohol or dangerous weapons, with random search and test for same. It also includes a no contact condition for everyone involved in the incident.