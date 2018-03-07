Wilton man arrested on gross sexual assault, aggravated assault charges

WILTON - A local man was arrested on charges on gross sexual assault and aggravated assault Tuesday, following an investigation into a complaint received in late February.

Steven Pare, 50 of Wilton, has been charged with elevated aggravated assault and two counts of gross sexual assault, all Class A felonies, as well as violating the conditions of release. The charges stem from a complaint law enforcement received on Feb. 27.

According to Wilton Police Chief Heidi Wilcox, the gross sexual assault allegations relate to two incidents, while the elevated aggravated assault charge stems from Pare allegedly choking a woman until she could no longer breathe. The alleged victim, who knew Pare and was known to the Wilton man, reportedly lost consciousness in the incident.

The violating conditions of release charge relates to Pare being out on bail at the time of the incident, Wilcox said. He had been previously charged with operating under the influence for an unrelated incident.

Pare was arrested Tuesday by WPD Officer Ethan Kyes.