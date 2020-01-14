Wilton man arrested on gross sexual assault charge

WILTON - A local man was arrested last week on a charge of gross sexual assault, following a Wilton Police Department investigation into his interactions with a juvenile under the age of 14.

Carl Boyington, 26 of Wilton, was arrested on the charge of gross sexual assault, a Class A felony, on Friday by WPD Officer Ethan Kyes. Police began investigating the case after a juvenile's mother discovered Facebook messages between her daughter and Boyington that included references to a sexual relationship.

According to an arrest affidavit filed by WPD Officer Brian Lynch, the mother of a juvenile under the age of 14 contacted police on Dec. 27, 2019, after discovering the messages. Kyes interviewed the juvenile in her mother's presence; according to the affidavit, the juvenile told Kyes that she had sex with Boyington multiple times between Oct. 31, 2019 and Dec. 1, 2019.

Following further investigation, Kyes attempted to interview Boyington on Jan. 10. Boyington reportedly declined to speak with the officer. Kyes proceeded to arrest Boyington and transport him to Franklin County Detention Center.

The charging document indicates that Boyington "did engage in a sexual act" with a juvenile that had not attained the age of 14 years. In Maine, a conviction for a Class A felony carries a sentence of up to 30 years in prison.

On Monday, Boyington appeared in court where bail was set at $10,000 cash. Conditions of Boyington's release would also include no contact with others related to the case, as well as anyone under 16 years of age.