Wilton man charged with kidnapping, sexual assault

WILTON - A local man faces felony charges this week, after allegedly holding a bound woman against her will for several hours.

Jason Lee Baker Sr., 44 of Wilton, has been arrested and charged with kidnapping, a Class A felony; gross sexual assault, a Class B felony; and aggravated assault, a Class B felony. The charges relate to an incident that is alleged to have occurred on June 8.

According to Chief Heidi Wilcox, Wilton officers responded to a 9-1-1 call from a Welch Road address at approximately 6:53 p.m. Saturday, after receiving a report of an unclothed woman with bound wrists had been running down the roadway. Sgt. Chad Abbott and Officer Kevin Lemay responded.

According to an arrest affidavit filed by Abbott, the woman had fled to a neighbor's house with her hands bound behind her back with rope and duct tape. The neighbors cut the woman free and called the police.

The woman told police that she had been struck unconscious by Baker, who then tied her hands and feet. When she woke up, the woman told police, Baker was raping her. The woman also told police that Baker had run a knife down her body. She estimated that she had been tied up for four to five hours before Baker left the residence in a vehicle. She was then able to leave the residence.

The woman and Baker reportedly knew each other prior to the alleged incident.

The woman was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital via NorthStar EMS. Abbott arrested Baker on charges of gross sexual assault and aggravated assault, with the latter charge relating to Baker allegedly hitting the woman with a baseball bat. The District Attorney's Office added the kidnapping charge Monday morning.

Baker appeared in court today, where bail was set at $15,000 cash or $500 cash with a Maine Pretrial Services contract. Conditions of his release would include to use or possession of alcohol, dangerous weapons or illegal drugs, with random search and test for same, as well as no contact with the alleged victim.

Wilton police were assisted at the scene by Franklin County Sheriff's Office personnel as well as members of the Maine State Police Evidence Response Team.

Wilcox said that the investigation is ongoing.