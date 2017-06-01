Wilton man charged with operating under influence following crash

FARMINGTON - A Wilton man was charged with operating under the influence Wednesday evening, after his vehicle allegedly crossed the center line on the Town Farm Road and struck a truck head-on.

According to the Farmington Police Department accident report, Benjamin Reeves, 32 of Wilton, was charged with operating under the influence following Wednesday evening's crash, which occurred at approximately 7:30 p.m. Reeves was allegedly operating a 2008 Dodge Avenger northbound on the Town Farm Road when the collision occurred. The Dodge Avenger failed to maintain its lane, police believe, and crossed the center line, striking a Poland Springs water truck head-on.

Neither Reeves, nor the truck driver, Diane Tripp, 45 of Harrison, were injured in the crash. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Reeves was arrested and taken to Franklin County Detention Center. He was released the next day on $250 cash bail. His next scheduled court appearance is July 25.