Wilton man indicted after woman overdoses twice

FARMINGTON - A Wilton man was indicted on one count of conspiracy last week, with police saying they could link him to a woman who overdosed twice on heroin in July.

Jeremiah D. Paulton, 35 of Wilton, was indicted on one count of conspiracy to commit trafficking in schedule drugs, a Class C felony. He was one of 17 people indicted on felony charges by the Franklin County grand jury last Wednesday.

The state alleges that between the dates of July 3 and July 13, Paulton assisted in the facilitation of trafficking scheduled drugs, namely heroin, to a 29-year-old Farmington woman. In an arrest affidavit filed with Franklin County Superior Court, Det. Darin Gilbert said that after responding to a Davis Road address on July 12 with NorthStar EMS in response to a possible overdose, they discovered the woman unconsious in her home. They used the drug Narcan to revive her and later questioned her at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

The woman told Gilbert that she had overdosed on heroin, but was otherwise "reluctant to cooperate," according to the detective. She told police that a man named "Rod" from the Augusta area provided the drugs, but police believed it was Paulton.

First responders were called back to the Davis Road address on July 14 for the same woman and once again had to administer Narcan. Upon being revived, the woman told police that she had used heroin again. In searching the residence, police discovered drug paraphernalia and the woman's phone. That phone contained messages between an individual that police say was Paulton, with those messages indicating that he provided the woman the heroin.

Paulton is not unknown to law enforcement. He was previously convicted on manslaughter on Nov. 22, 2000 and terrorizing on Jan. 6, 2009. He had to serve six years of his suspended manslaughter sentence after he was convicted of terrorizing back in 2009.

An indictment means that, after considering evidence presented by a district attorney, the jury believes there is probable cause, or a “reasonable belief” that the crime occurred. A grand jury of up to 23 people doesn’t need to be unanimous and does not need to be convinced beyond all reasonable doubt, unlike a trial jury.

Also indicted by the Franklin County grand jury (and not previously reported) was:

Heather S. Biedinger, 35 of Wilton, was indicted on one count of theft by unauthorized taking, with prior convictions for same, a Class C felony.

Trent A. Crosby, 22 of Carthage, was indicted on one count of domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony, as well as one count of domestic violence assault.

Matthew J. Davis, 34 of New Sharon, was indicted on one count of trafficking in prison contraband, a Class C felony, as well as misdemeanor operating under the influence and operating after suspension.

Jeffrey J. Garland, 42 of Temple, was indicted on one count of operating after revocation of license, with prior convictions for same, a Class C felony, and misdemeanor violating conditions of release.

Travis Gordon, 25 of Farmington, was indicted on one count of domestic violence assault, with a prior conviction for same, a Class C felony.

Barry Hall, 28 of Jay, was indicted on one count of theft by unauthorized taking, with prior convictions for same, a Class C felony.

Rose Horan, 36 of Fairfield, was indicted on one count of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, a Class C felony, as well as misdemeanor illegal possession of a hypodermic apparatus and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

Matthew Hunt, 26 of Turner, was indicted on one count of operating after revocation, with a prior conviction for same, a Class C felony.

Wesley J. Jackson, 36 of Livermore Falls, was indicted on one count of operating after revocation of license, a Class C felony, as well as misdemeanor violating the conditions of release.

Travis L. Poulin-Adams, 28 of Lewiston, was indicted on one count of theft by unauthorized taking, with prior convictions for same, a Class C felony.

Cory J. Purington, 37 of Temple, was indicted on one count of operating after revocation, with prior convictions for same, a Class C felony.

Dylan K. Staton, 25 of Lewiston, was indicted on one count of theft by unauthorized taking, with prior convictions for same, a Class C felony.

Carol A. Welch, 48 of Jay, was indicted on one count of assault on an officer, a Class C felony, as well as misdemeanor refusing to submit to arrest and criminal mischief.