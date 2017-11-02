Wilton man indicted for alleged sexual assault, sword attack

FARMINGTON - An investigation into a Wilton man's role in an alleged double stabbing in late April has led to three new indictments handed down this week, including allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman and attacked her vehicle with a sword.

Ryan Brann, 39 of Wilton, was previously indicted on three felony counts of aggravated assault for allegedly cutting a father and son with a pocketknife in a fight that police say occurred on the evening of April 28 on Franklin Avenue in Farmington.

The Franklin County grand jury handed down three new indictments against Brann Wednesday, including one count of gross sexual assault, a Class A felony; one count of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony, as well as misdemeanor criminal mischief; and one count of receiving stolen property, a Class C felony. These indictments all relate to a relatively short time period between April 27 and April 30, and are all separate from the indictment handed down by another grand jury in August for three counts of aggravated assault.

According to Farmington police, law enforcement first became involved after they received a report of a fight in progress on the High Street end of Franklin Avenue at approximately 11:40 p.m. on April 28. Police broke up the altercation and discovered that two Farmington men, a a 46-year-old father and his 27-year-old son, had been stabbed with a pocket knife. The older man received only minor injury while the younger man was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital by NorthStar. He was treated for lacerations and released that night.

The fight was apparently related to Brann allegedly supplying alcohol to the son of one of the alleged victims' wife. According to the state, Brann had asked for a ride to Franklin Avenue and had allegedly told the driver he was going to "take care of business" while showing a knife.

Brann was arrested for allegedly stabbing both men and has since been held on $10,000 cash bail.

As part of their investigation, police spoke with a Wilton woman that knew Brann. It was that investigation, Assistant District Attorney Joshua Robbins said, that led the state to bring additional charges to the grand jury.

The Wilton woman told investigators that Brann had been in possession of items allegedly taken from another Wilton residence in a burglary reported on April 27. Those items included a cigarette rolling machine and a television set. Police later recovered the cigarette rolling machine from another Wilton resident that had reportedly purchased it from Brann, while the TV was located at a Lewiston-area pawn shop. According to Robbins, the indictment alleges that Brann received property stolen from the Wilton residence, not that he committed the burglary himself.

The receiving stolen property indictment was elevated to a Class C felony due to prior convictions. As part of an initial bail argument, Robbins had previously cited Brann's criminal history, which included a number of convictions for theft, operating under the influence and violating the conditions of his release.

The Wilton woman also told police that Brann had attacked her vehicle with a sword on April 28 as she drove near the residence they shared. Brann, who was reportedly upset about the quality of drugs he'd received, is alleged to have jammed a samurai-style sword through the metal roof on the driver's-side of her vehicle. The car roof stopped the sword from penetrating deeply and may have prevented the woman from being injured, Robbins said.

The criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon charge relates to the alleged sword attack, Robbins said. The criminal mischief charge is associated with the damage the vehicle received.

The woman also told police that Brann had engaged in a sexual act with her, after she had "submitted as a result of compulsion," per the grand jury's charging document.

Brann had not been previously charged in relation to these allegations, Robbins said. The Wilton man was issued summonses in relation to all three indictments, as he has remained in jail since the April 28 fight.