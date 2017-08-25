Wilton man indicted for role in alleged knife fight

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County Grand Jury indicted a Wilton man for his alleged role in a knife fight that reportedly occurred on April 28 on Franklin Avenue.

Ryan Brann, 39 of Wilton, was indicted on three counts of aggravated assault, one a Class A felony and two Class B felonies. An indictment means that after considering the evidence the district attorney has presented, the grand jury believes there is probable cause, or a "reasonable belief" that the crime occurred.

According to Police Chief Jack Peck, Farmington police responded to Franklin Avenue near Ron's Market at 11:40 p.m. on April 28 after receiving a report about a fight in progress. The market is on the corner of High Street and Franklin Avenue, down the street from the Farmington police station.

Police broke up the altercation, Peck said, and determined that Brann had stabbed two Farmington men with a pocket knife during the fight. Brann was arrested and taken to Franklin County Detention Center.

At Brann's initial appearance on May 1, Assistant District Attorney Joshua Robbins said that the Wilton man had asked for a ride to Franklin Avenue and had allegedly told the driver he was going to "take care of business" while showing a knife. The fight was apparently related to Brann allegedly supplying alcohol to the son of one of the alleged victims' wife.

The two men, a 46-year-old father and his 27-year-old son, were both seen by NorthStar EMS. The older man received only minor injury while the younger man was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital. He was treated for lacerations and released later that night.