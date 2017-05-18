Wilton man indicted on sexual assault charge

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County grand jury indicted a Wilton man for gross sexual assault and associated charges today, all relating to a Feb. 4 incident that drew Wilton police officers to a local residence.

Joel Thompson, 42, of Wilton, was indicted on one count of gross sexual assault, a Class A felony; aggravated assault, a Class B felony; domestic violence assault and violating the conditions of release, both misdemeanors.

Thompson was arrested on the morning of Feb. 4 after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at a Wilton residence. WPD officers responded to a report of an assault at approximately 12:50 a.m. that morning. As a result of the subsequent investigation, police arrested Thompson on a charge of gross sexual assault, aggravated assault and violating conditions of release.

The alleged assault was elevated to an aggravated charge due to an accusation of strangulation, according to statements made previously by Chief Heidi Wilcox. The violation of conditions of release charge stems from an allegation that Thompson was out on bail for an unrelated matter at the time of the alleged assault.

An indictment means that after considering the evidence a district attorney has presented, a grand jury believes there is probable cause, or a "reasonable belief" that the crime occurred. A grand jury of up to 23 people need not be unanimous and does not need to be convinced beyond a reasonable doubt.