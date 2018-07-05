Wilton man indicted on trafficking charge

FARMINGTON - A Wilton man was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking by the Franklin County grand jury last week, with the state alleging he was selling cocaine out of his Temple Road residence.

Dennis Ayala, 55 of Wilton, was indicated on one count of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, a Class A felony, by the grand jury Thursday. A criminal forfeiture was also filed in relation to cash seized at Ayala's residence.

Police began investigating Ayala following an unattended death on April 15 in Wyman Township that was later determined to be a fatal overdose. Interviews after that death made investigators aware that Ayala had a history of selling cocaine and heroin out of his Temple Road residence. A search warrant was acquired by Franklin County Sheriff's Office Detective Stephen Charles and executed by FCSO, Wilton police and Maine Drug Enforcement Agency personnel on April 18. In an arrest affidavit filed with the court, Charles indicated that police located crack cocaine, heroin, $6,628 in cash and items relating to the use and sale of illegal drugs, including crack pipes, scales, needles and substances used to cut drugs.

Ayala, who was convicted of aggravated trafficking in Kennebec County in 1997, was charged with aggravated trafficking. He was later released on $5,000 cash bail.

On May 22, Maine State Police executed a second search warrant on the same residence. According to another affidavit filed with court by Sgt. Matt Casavant, police located a marijuana grow operation, jars of dried marijuana and "dabs" of THC extract in plastic containers. Police also located a digital scale containing a white powder residue that later tested positive to fentanyl. Ayala was charged with unlawful possession and violating the conditions of his release; a motion was also made by the District Attorney's Office to revoke his bail.

Through the state court system, bail was set at $50,000 cash or $100,000 surety following the May arrest. Since then, however, Ayala has been placed in federal custody.