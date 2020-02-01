Wilton man killed in snowmobile accident

LYNCHTOWN TOWNSHIP - A snowmobile crash resulted in the death of an 81-year-old Wilton man yesterday afternoon. According to the Maine Warden Service, the incident occurred on the Parmacheenee loop trail in northern Oxford County.

Raynold Chasse, a Wilton resident, was driving his 2016 Skidoo Renegade 1200 along with two other people when he reportedly lost control of the machine. He attempted to make a curve in the trail and went over an embankment into trees. Chasse was wearing a helmet when the crash occurred.

According to the Warden Service, the two other snowmobilers stopped and attempted to aid Chasse but found him unresponsive. One of the riders drove to Bosebuck Mountain Camps roughly 8 miles away in order to call 911. The call was received around 1 p.m.

The Maine Warden Service, Rangeley Fire Department and Northstar Ambulance arrived at the scene by 2:45 p.m. A group of snowmobilers, comprised of off-duty police and firefighters from Massachusetts, had also stopped to assist, but were unable to revive Chasse.

Chasse was transported to Wiles Funeral Home in Farmington.