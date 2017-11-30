Wilton man pleads guilty to aggravated assault

FARMINGTON - A Wilton man pleaded guilty to choking a woman until she felt she couldn't breathe Wednesday, as part of an arranged sentence that is expected to result in a partially-suspended, five-year sentence.

Joel Thompson, 43 of Wilton, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, a Class B felony, as well as misdemeanor domestic violence assault. As part of a separate case, Thompson also pleaded guilty to operating under the influence of alcohol, another misdemeanor. As part of the arranged plea, charges of gross sexual assault and violating the conditions of release were dismissed.

The assault charges stem from a Feb. 4 incident that occurred at a residence in which Thompson and another Wilton resident were living. According to Assistant District Attorney James Andrews, the woman would have testified that both individuals had been drinking when an argument had ensured. At one point Thompson struck the victim's head into a wall and straddled her while she was on the ground, choking her with his hands until she felt as if she couldn't breath. Andrews said that the victim told police that this continued for four to five minutes.

The woman struck Thompson repeatedly in the face and eye, Andrews said, and was eventually able to escape through a window. She ran to her father's house, which was nearby, and the police were called. Investigators discovered bruising around the victim's throat consistent with strangulation as well as petechial hemorrhage in one eye. That injury, consisting of pinpoint blood spots that form as capillaries rupture, can be consistent with strangulation.

Investigators also observed that Thompson's face was covered with blood and that one eye had nearly swelled shut.

As part of the arranged plea, Thompson would be sentenced to five years in prison with all but one year suspended, followed by four years of probation.

Andrews and Thompson's attorney, Paul Corey, said that the arranged plea reflected both the wishes of the victim, who did not want Thompson to go to prison, as well as elements that could have complicated the state's case trial. The victim had said that she had been drinking during the incident, Andrews said, and while she clearly remembered some aspects of the event, other memories were not clear. The victim wants Thompson to improve his life and continue to have contact with the child they share, Andrews said.

"She wants him to essentially repair the damage she feels he has in his life," Andrews said. It appeared that substance abuse had a role in the incident, he noted.

Judge Maria Woodman said that she was "particularly disturbed" by the report of the petechial hemorrhage the victim sustained and asked about Thompson's criminal record. That record was limited, Andrews said, with previous convictions for eluding, driving to endanger and operating after suspension over the past 15 years. Andrews did note that Thompson had been out on bail when the incident occurred, stemming from the otherwise unrelated OUI charge.

The victim, who was in the courtroom, said that she would offer a statement at the sentencing hearing.

Woodman accepted the plea arrangement. Sentencing would be continued until Feb. 7 so that an ongoing parental rights matter through the Department of Health and Human Services can be dispensed with. Corey noted that Thompson had been on extremely restrictive bail conditions that he likened to effective house arrest for the past eight months; those terms would continue until sentencing. Andrews said that any violation of those terms could result in the state withdrawing the agreed upon sentence and requesting more time.