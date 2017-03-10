Wilton man pleads guilty to gross sexual assault

FARMINGTON - A Wilton man pleaded guilty to gross sexual assault Thursday, as part of a negotiated plea that is expected to include a 20-year, partially-suspended prison sentence.

Lance Woodbury, 40 of Wilton, pleaded guilty to gross sexual assault, a Class A felony, as well as misdemeanor assault, part of a separate but related case. A felony charge of violating the conditions of his release was dismissed as part of the arranged plea.

Sentencing was continued until April 26, but according to Assistant District Attorney Claire Andrews, the terms of the negotiated plea include a 20-year prison sentence with a 12-year cap on the amount of unsuspended time. Woodbury would be on probation for 10 years after his release and a lifetime registrant with law enforcement in accordance with the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

The case stems from a Department of Health and Human Services referral to the Jay Police Department regarding a 12-year-old girl. Wilton Police Department became involved after it became evident that the alleged criminal activity occurred at a Wilton residence. According to court documents, the gross sexual assault charge relates to an incident that occurred on April 24, 2016 in which Woodbury reportedly had intercourse with the victim. Woodbury was arrested in May 2016 and indicted by the Franklin County grand jury in August 2016.

The misdemeanor assault charge relates to an incident that occurred at the Franklin County Detention Center on March 7. According to Andrews, Woodbury assaulted another man who was a witness in the gross sexual assault case. Woodbury pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor Thursday and received a 6-month sentence to be served concurrent to the sentence on the felony matter.

The negotiated plea includes an agreed-upon sentencing recommendation. If accepted by the court, it would consist of a 12-year cap on prison time served by Woodbury on a partially-suspended, 20-year sentence. The state could argue for up to 12 years in prison, while Woodbury's attorney could argue for less. Conditions of the 10 years of probation that would follow his release would include no contact with the victim in the case.

