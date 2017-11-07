Wilton man pleads guilty to stabbing, other charges

FARMINGTON - A Wilton man was sentenced to more than four years in prison in Franklin County Superior Court Monday, after he pleaded guilty to stabbing two Farmington men and other felony charges.

Ryan Brann, 39 of Wilton, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, a Class A felony; a second count of aggravated assault, a Class B felony; one count of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and one count of theft by receiving stolen property, both Class C felonies. He also pleaded no contest to a third count of aggravated assault, a Class B felony.

A no contest plea is treated as a guilty plea by the court for the purposes of sentencing, but the defendant is not required to admit to the charge.

The pleas represent a global resolution to a number of charges stemming from a law enforcement investigation that began on April 28 after police responded to Franklin Avenue for a reported fight. Police broke up the altercation and discovered that two Farmington men, a a 46-year-old father and his 27-year-old son, had been stabbed with a pocket knife. Brann was arrested for stabbing both men; the younger victim was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital, treated and released.

As part of their investigation, police spoke with a Wilton woman that knew Brann. It was that investigation that led the state to bring additional charges to the Franklin County grand jury, which indicted Brann on three felony counts last week.

One of those charges, gross sexual assault against the Wilton woman, was dismissed by the state as part of the arranged plea. Instead, Brann was charged in reference to a "physical altercation" with the woman that required medical attention. That Class B aggravated assault charge was the charge that Brann pleaded no contest to.

The other aggravated assault charges, Class A and Class B, relate to the two Farmington men that were stabbed with a penknife during the fight. The criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon charge stems from a separate incident against the same Wilton woman, in which Brann used a sword to damage her vehicle's roof. The theft by receiving stolen property relates to police recovering items from another Wilton resident and a Lewiston-area pawn shop that had been taken in a burglary reported on April 27. Those items had been in Brann's possession at one time.

Brann was sentenced to 12 years in prison with all but four-and-a-half years suspended, followed by four years of probation, on the Class A aggravated assault conviction. He received a four-and-a-half-year sentence on the Class B aggravated assault associated with the stabbing, a four-year sentence on the Class B aggravated assault relating to the Wilton woman, and two-year sentences on the theft and criminal threatening convictions. Those lesser sentences will be served concurrent to the longest one.

Conditions of Brann's probation include no use or possession of alcohol or illegal drugs, with random search for same, and counseling. He also has no contact provisions with a number of people associated with the case.