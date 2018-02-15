Wilton man sentenced to one year on assault conviction

FARMINGTON - A Wilton man was sentenced to a partially-suspended, five-year sentence Tuesday in Franklin County Superior Court, having previously pleaded guilty to choking a woman until she felt she couldn't breathe.

Joel Thompson, 43 of Wilton, previously pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, a Class B felony, as well as misdemeanor domestic violence assault. As part of a separate case, Thompson also pleaded guilty to operating under the influence of alcohol, another misdemeanor. As part of that arranged plea, charges of gross sexual assault and violating the conditions of release were dismissed.

The assault charges stem from a Feb. 4, 2017, incident that occurred at a residence in which Thompson and another Wilton resident were living. The woman told police that both individuals had been drinking when an argument had ensured. At one point Thompson struck the victim's head into a wall and straddled her while she was on the ground, choking her with his hands until she felt as if she couldn't breath. The woman struck Thompson repeatedly in the face and eye, and was eventually able to escape through a window.

Investigators discovered bruising around the victim's throat consistent with strangulation as well as petechial hemorrhage in one eye. That injury, consisting of pinpoint blood spots that form as capillaries rupture, can be consistent with strangulation. Investigators also observed that Thompson's face was covered with blood and that one eye had nearly swelled shut.

As part of the arranged plea, Thompson was sentenced to five years in prison with all but one year suspended, followed by four years of probation. Conditions of his probation include no use of alcohol and drugs, random search for same and counseling.

Thompson was sentenced to 364 days on the misdemeanor assault conviction, concurrent to the aggravated assault sentence. On the unrelated operating under the influence charge, Thompson was sentenced to 48 hours in jail, a 150-day loss of license and a $500 fine.

According to previous statements by both Assistant District Attorney James Andrews and Thompson's attorney, Paul Corey, the arranged plea reflected both the wishes of the victim, who did not want Thompson to go to prison, as well as elements that could have complicated the state's case trial. The victim had said that she had been drinking during the incident, Andrews had said, and while she clearly remembered some aspects of the event, other memories were not clear.