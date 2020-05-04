Wilton Masonic Lodge No. 156 donates to local food pantry

WILTON - The Wilton Food Pantry is getting a boost this month, after a local Masonic Lodge provided the organization a $500 matching grant with a possibility for more.

The Wilton Masonic Lodge No. 156 announced last week that it would be contributing $500 to the pantry, in addition to seeking another $1,000 from the Grand Lodge of Maine Charitable Foundation, through its $2 for $1 matching program. The expenditure was approved by Wor. Master Robert Storer, SW, RW Clinton Coolidge, and JW, Wor., Robert Holmes III. In an email, Wilton Lodge No. 156 Secretary Richard Lumb said that, as with the popular "Bikes for Books" program which rewards elementary students that read books with a chance at winning a new bike, the donation represents a way for the lodge to contribute to the community.

"The recent disruption in life, work, community events, and other normal engagements, caused by the [coronavirus], provides the need for caring assistance," Lumb wrote. "We are pleased with all of the efforts taking place by many and thankful for our small part in assisting.

The pantry, based out of the Wilton United Methodist Church on Main Street, has seen a slight increase in usage since the pandemic began, according to Nye Mosher, the pantry's food coordinator. The amount of work to operate the pantry has increased, Mosher said, as now supplies are lugged out into the parking lot to minimize contact. Mosher said that the pantry has had to put more orders in, as it has gotten harder to get supplies from local stores. While the pantry might previously order food once a month or a month-and-a-half, Mosher said, now it was putting in orders every week.

"But we are managing," Mosher, also a member of Wilton Masonic Lodge No. 156, said. "All of that donation will go toward food."

In addition to being thankful to the Masons, Mosher said that the Wilton Lions Club was instrumental in helping transport supplies from stores or during a USDA distribution, as well as providing donations of meat, produce and bread.

The pantry is open on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. In the case of an emergency, pantry organizers can be contacted at 645-3840 via leaving a message on the machine.

Donations may be sent to Wilton Area Food Pantry, P.O. 106, Wilton Me. 04294. All donations, large or small, are much appreciated.